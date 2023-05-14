Joint Declaration by Ukraine and Germany

14 May 2023

At their meeting in Berlin on 14 May 2023, the President of Ukraine and the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany issued the following declaration.

1. The President of Ukraine and the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany reiterated their unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine. Ukraine has shown remarkable determination in exercising its inherent right to self-defence against this illegal, unprovoked and unjustifiable attack. Russia must immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

2. Germany remains unwavering in its commitment to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Germany commends the determination and courage of the Ukrainian people and its armed forces in defense against Russian aggression and in securing Ukraine’s free and democratic future. Germany will continue its political, financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine for as long as it takes – individually and through international cooperation in the European Union, the G7, in NATO, in the United Nations and in other formats.

3. Germany has provided unprecedented, substantial and robust military contributions to Ukraine, donating and acquiring a variety of weapons systems, including high value and effective air defense missile and gun systems, Leopard 1 and 2 main battle tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, armoured combat vehicles, artillery systems, air surveillance and counter battery radars and tons of tank, artillery, air defence, gun ammunitions. In close cooperation with partners, Germany has also established maintenance and service hubs for systems delivered. Germany has moreover earmarked in total over 11 billion EUR for 2023 and beyond in order to continue military support for Ukraine. Through tailored new military equipment packages Germany will continue to support Ukraine in strengthening its defence capabilities. The Ramstein Ukraine Defense Contact Group is an important forum for coordinating military and defense assistance to Ukraine.

4. Germany actively contributes to the measures of the European Union in the military assistance to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility. For this purpose, the European Union has so far allocated 5,5 billion EUR for military assistance to Ukraine. Nationally and through the EU Military Assistance Mission, Germany together with its partners significantly contributes to strengthening the capacity of Ukrainian armed forces, including through the Specialized Training Command in Germany.

5. Beyond military assistance, Germany has provided Ukraine with comprehensive civilian assistance, including financial, humanitarian and emergency support, including for the reconstruction of damaged civilian infrastructure, roads and bridges, as well as helping Ukraine repair and restore damaged energy and water infrastructure. In solidarity with Ukraine, Germany has provided home and shelter for over 1 million Ukrainian refugees, as well as social benefits for those in need.

Since 24 February 2022 Germany’s overall bilateral support of Ukraine amounts to 17 billion EUR, building on long-standing cooperation and in addition to support via European and multilateral channels and institutions. Germany is determined to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

6. No country wants peace more than Ukraine. Germany supports Ukraine’s initiative for a just and sustainable peace in line with the UN Charter and based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as stipulated in President Zelenkyy’s Peace Formula, which is a basis for further discussion. Germany stands ready to cooperate with Ukraine to ensure as wide an international participation as possible in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and in a Global Peace Summit.

7. Ukraine and Germany underline their firm commitment to bringing to justice those responsible for war crimes and other atrocities committed in connection with Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Germany welcomes ongoing international efforts, in cooperation with Ukraine, to ensure accountability in accordance with international law through the establishment of an appropriate justice mechanism to ensure effective accountability for the crime of aggression, which is of concern to the international community as a whole. Broad international support is key in this regard.

Ukraine and Germany reiterate their support for the investigations of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, and have taken note of the court’s arrest warrants.

8. Ukraine and Germany agree on the need to maintain and increase our collective pressure on Russia and those who are supporting its war efforts through further sanctions to weaken Russia’s ability to continue its illegal war of aggression. Efforts to ensure the effective implementation of sanctions and to prevent and counter circumvention must be strengthened. Together with its European and international partners, Germany is moreover taking steps to counter the negative effects of Russia’s war of aggression globally, especially on the world’s most vulnerable groups.

9. Ukraine and Germany will continue to work together with others to develop mechanisms to provide compensation for losses, injuries and damages caused by the Russian aggression. To this end, the international register of damage, to be presented at the Reykjavik Summit of the Council of Europe on 16-17 May 2023, is an important milestone. Our efforts will continue to explore appropriate options for the use of frozen and immobilized Russian assets to support Ukraine’s reconstruction and for the purposes of reparation consistent with our respective legal systems and in accordance with European and international law.

10. Germany, together with international organizations and European and international partners, is committed to participate in the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine. Already now, it is important to lay the ground for an ambitious and long-term engagement that will create opportunities and enable the Ukrainian people to rebuild their country, based on a transparent and inclusive national reconstruction architecture. Engaging all relevant partners, including the private sector as well as national and international organizations and financial institutions with the aim of securing the financial support, investments and knowledge needed, is essential to ensure a prosperous future for Ukraine. To this end, Germany remains fully committed to contribute to the work of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine that was established during the German G7 Presidency in 2022.

11. Ukraine and Germany declare their willingness to further strengthen their bilateral economic relations across all fields. German companies remain active in Ukraine, some of them planning to increase their production in Ukraine. German businesses stand ready to support reconstruction efforts with know-how and technology. Furthermore, Germany actively supports the modernization as well as reconstruction of the Ukrainian energy sector, including energy infrastructure through the bilateral energy partnership.

12. The future of Ukraine and its people lies in Europe. The European Union has recognized the European perspective of Ukraine and granted Ukraine the status of candidate country. Germany strongly supports Ukraine in its reform efforts and in meeting the requirements needed to start accession negotiations and is looking forward to the European Commission’s report as part of its enlargement package in autumn 2023.

13. Germany supports the NATO-Ukraine Commission as a venue to further increase and expand the partnership between NATO and Ukraine on its path consistent with the Bucharest Declaration, thus advancing our common interest in Euro-Atlantic peace, stability and security. Ukraine and Germany look forward to addressing these issues at the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July 2023.

