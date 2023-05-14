German Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours

14 MAY 2023
Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with military honours at his chancellery in Berlin on 14 May.
Source: the event was broadcast by the German media, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Scholz greeted Zelenskyy on the red carpet with a handshake after the Ukrainian president was received at the residence of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Zelenskyy was greeted with military honours, and the orchestra performed the Ukrainian anthem.
The tête-à-tête between Zelenskyy and Scholz and another round of talks in a wider circle will be followed by a press conference between the two leaders.
Bild states that the talks are scheduled to include Zelenskyy together with Olaf Scholz, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has received Zelenskyy at the Bellevue Palace amid heightened security measures.
Zelenskyy, under the protection of fighter jets, arrived in Berlin on the night of 14 May for the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale war of aggression.
On 13 May, Germany’s Ministry of Defence officially announced €2.7 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine, the largest package since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.
Zelensky is being welcomed with military honors. How would the crime gang boss from Moscow be welcomed? That’s right, with handcuffs and an arrest warrant.
With his latest tranche of military assistance, Scholz has belatedly moved 180°. From putinoid scum/borderline RuZZian agent to a friend of Ukraine.
Now he must go two steps further: use his influence to get Ukraine rushed into Nato and the EU simultaneously, as the Baltics did.
This would ensure a stream of investment into Ukraine that would develop into a flood. It would go some of the way towards repairing the terrible damage done by his utterly putrid predecessor.
I highly welcome Germany’s recent benevolent behavior towards Ukraine, yet still cannot fully trust Scholz to the fullest length and breadth.