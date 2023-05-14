Five people killed by unexploded ammunition in Kherson region

14.05.2023 12:24

Five people have been killed by an unexploded shell left behind by the Russian army in the village of Myroliubivka, Novovorontsovka community, Kherson region.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

“In the Kherson region, explosives left by the Russian army ended the lives of five civilians,” he wrote.

According to Yermak, the tragedy occurred at an agricultural enterprise in the village of Myroliubivka.

“An undetonated shell exploded. The youngest person killed was 27 years old, and the oldest was 68,” he said.



