AFU Advancing Near Bakhmut: New Gains Achieved

The Ukrainian army is cleansing the western bank of the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal.

14.05.2023

Ukrainian troops achieved new territorial gains with counterattacks near Bakhmut. The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported this in its daily report.

Analyzing the reports received from both sides, the experts came to the conclusion that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are making progress on the outskirts of Kurdyumivka (14 km south-west of Bakhmut), and pushed Russian forces behind the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal in the area. Ukrainian forces advanced towards Klishchiivka (7km southwest of Bakhmut).

“ISW has assessed as of May 13 that the Ukrainian forces have liberated 16.85 square kilometers in the Bakhmut area during recent counterattacks.,” the report reads.

According to the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar, Ukrainian troops are advancing in two directions in the suburbs of Bakhmut. She refused to reveal the details, however, saying that the Ukrainian defenders were destroying the enemy and had already taken many prisoners.

As the Charter97.org website reported, military expert Roman Svitan believes that during the offensive on Bakhmut and Soldedar, the Ukrainian army can encircle a large group of Russian troops.

Bakhmut front lines, May 8, 2023 – Image from Live UA Map

Bakhmut front lines, May 14, 2023 – Image from Live UA Map

