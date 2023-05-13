Zelensky: Iran has sold Russia more than 1,000 drones and ‘other weapons’

13.05.2023 22:37

Iran has sold more than 1,000 drones and recently “other weapons” to the Russian Federation.

“Thanks to the sanctions, the number of missiles they [the Russians] produce has decreased several times. However, there are such challenges as Iran which has sold them [Russia] more than 1,000 Iranian-made drones and other weapons. There are other weapons, we have accurate information, they’ve done it recently,” Zelensky told the Italian mass media in an interview which was broadcast live on the YouTube channel of the President’s Office, Ukrinform reports.

At the same time, he thanked Italy for its decision to provide air defense systems, in particular SAMP-T, to protect Ukrainians.

The President warned Italian politicians who suggest providing Ukraine with humanitarian assistance, not weapons, explaining that the weapons for Ukrainians are currently defensive aid, protection, the ability to survive.

“Putin is like a predator, he feels when some country in this association becomes weaker in aid, he feels it very strongly and very concretely, they begin to influence and split the EU association on helping us,” the President added.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Italy on May 13.

*C)UKRINFORM 20233

Like this: Like Loading...