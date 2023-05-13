Ukraine Situation Report: Kinzhal Missile Targeted Patriot Battery, Report Claims

MAY 12, 2023

Just as we predicted in December, Russia apparently used the powerful emissions from at least one of the two donated MIM-104 Patriot missile systems to target and launch an attack against it by a Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile last week.

“U.S. officials believe the Russians picked up on signals that are emitted from the Patriot, allowing them to target the system” with a ballistic missile that can reach hypersonic speeds, CNN reported Friday afternoon. “The Ukrainian air defenders fired multiple missiles from the Patriot at different angles to intercept the Russian missile, demonstrating how quickly they have become adept at using the powerful system, one official said.”

When Ukraine used the Patriot for the first time last week to intercept a Russian hypersonic missile, Russia was targeting the Patriot battery itself, two US officials tell @NatashaBertrand @OrenCNN. — Alex Marquardt (@MarquardtA) May 12, 2023

As we reported on May 6, Ukrainian Air Force officials finally acknowledged that a Patriot interceptor downed a Russian Kh-47 Kinzhal air-launched ‘hypersonic’ ballistic missile over Kyiv the previous day. Ukrainian officials had previously denied that a Patriot was involved in taking down the Kinzhal. The acknowledgment came after Ukrainian media and OSINT trackers posted images of missile wreckage that clearly looked like a Kinzhal, which you can see below.

#Ukraine: Today, reports suggested that a Russian Kh-47M2 Khinzal air-launched ballistic missile was shot down by air defences over #Kyiv at 02:40 on May 4th- for the very first time.



The debris matches the unitary warhead assembly used in Kh-47M2 & Iskander-series missiles. pic.twitter.com/RjAcBQYEUN — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) May 5, 2023

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon’s top spokesman, on May 9 also confirmed that a Patriot interceptor downed the Kinzhal.

Pentagon Spox. confirms the downing of Kinzhal hypersonic missile by the Patriot air defense system transferred to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/RVkbqTvpKS — Sander (@SanderRegter) May 9, 2023

Back in December, The War Zone predicted that Patriot batteries would immediately become top targets for Russian standoff weapons, especially harder to intercept ones like Kinzhal, which is meant to only be spent on high-priority, and often highly defended, targets.

The Patriots emissions and footprint would be very hard to conceal from detection. David Shank, a retired Army colonel and former commandant of the Army Air Defense Artillery School at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, agreed with this assertion:

“One Patriot battery with a full complement of launchers (six or more) requires 50 to 60 soldiers to emplace and then 25 to 30 soldiers to operate and maintain,” David Shank, a retired Army colonel and former commandant of the Army Air Defense Artillery School at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, told The War Zone Wednesday afternoon. “A Patriot battery uses approximately a square kilometer of land space so it’s susceptible to Russian ISR [intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance]. The radar when radiating emits a large signal and will ultimately be seen by Russian signal intelligence capabilities.”

A typical Patriot battery includes an AN/MPQ-53 or more capable AN/MPQ-65 phased array radar, which would be the most likely target of a Russian strike.

On Friday, Shank told us he was “not surprised” to hear that the Patriot system was targeted and that Ukraine needs a good “emissions control plan coupled with decoys” to help mitigate such attacks.

“If you radiate constantly or for example at 3 p.m. you will die,” he told us. “It’s a big radar and puts off a big signal. What’s needed are decoys that replicate that same signal.”

“It’s difficult with only two Patriot batteries in country, both of which I assume are in Kyiv,” he added. “Alternating radiate times (meaning turning the radar on / off) is a start. Also, radiating when an attack is expected (intelligence is key).”

In addition, Shank said it is important to procure decoys; “several to keep the Russians guessing on exact location. Moving these decoys and the two batteries occasionally will also help. Last and very important beyond the emission control plan is passive air defense measures…..bunkers, camouflage, again decoys, survivability measures, etc.”

It is unknown exactly how Ukraine has defended its Patriot systems, one donated by the U.S., another by a combination of German and Dutch components.

"Checked the combat positions of the "Patriot" air defense system on one of the directions!

In order for the puzzle of a promising Ukrainian air defense to be finally completed, the Air Force needs an F-16!"

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk. pic.twitter.com/jc893bXjzR — Ukrainian Air Force (@KpsZSU) April 21, 2023

We’ve reached out to the Ukrainian Air Force for details and confirmation about whether the system was specifically targeted and will update this story with any details.

“We cannot confirm any potential targeting of the Patriot battery at this time and would encourage you to ask the Ukrainian Army,” a Pentagon spokesman told us Friday.

Given the additional protection the Patriots provide over Ukraine’s array of largely Soviet-era air defenses, this won’t likely be the last time Russia targets the system. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it would be a target after word began to trickle out that the Biden administration would likely provide Ukraine with a Patriot.

Kremlin spox Peskov says that, if US provides #Patriot air defense system to #Ukraine, #Russia's military would target it.



So? Russian military has been targeting US-provided HIMARS vehicles for 5 months with little to show for it. pic.twitter.com/AKUx0jrL0h — Steven Pifer (@steven_pifer) December 14, 2022

