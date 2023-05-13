The German concern Rheinmetall will open a weapons factory in Ukraine in the summer

Yana Stavskaya19:08, 05/13/23

Already this summer, the German concern Rheinmetall, together with Ukroboronprom, will open a weapons production plant in Ukraine, BILD reports with reference to the company’s press service. Joint German-Ukrainian military production will begin work in mid-July.

First of all, the enterprise will be engaged in the repair of military equipment, which was supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Germany. In the future, it is planned to manufacture certain types of Rheinmetall products in Ukraine.

As UNIAN reported earlier, Rheinmetall will own 51% in the new company and will also take over the management of the company. Ukraine, on the other hand, benefits from complex technology transfer and short-term deliveries of military equipment from Germany.

Rheinmetall in Ukraine – what is known about cooperation

A few days ago, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced that he would seek closer cooperation with Ukrainian companies. At the same time, he noted that the concern is ready to produce tanks, air defense systems and ammunition in Ukraine .

In February 2023, Rheinmetall announced its readiness to supply the Ukrainian army with the Panther , the most modern battle tank in the world.

