Second helicopter crashed in Bryansk region – Russian media

Marta Gichko13:45, 05/13/23

He “landed” on the outskirts of Klintsy – not far from the place where the first fell before.

In the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation today is “the day of the mysterious crash of helicopters.” RosSMI report that the second helicopter of the day fell .

According to Russian publics, the second helicopter crashed next to the first – in the Klintsevsky district, on the outskirts of the city.

According to “Caution, news”, the helicopter crashed in the village of Suretsky Ant. A column of black smoke is visible at the crash site. No casualties have been reported.

Russian media confirm that both helicopters were Russian. They were probably shot down by Russian air defense.

