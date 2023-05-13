Prigozhin scared the Russians with shame and a “global tragedy”: what is behind the showdown between Wagner and the Russian Defense Ministry

05/13/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The founder of the so-called Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has now become the main “denouncer” of the top military leadership of the aggressor country. In recent days, he has been making very harsh statements, and now he has said in plain text that “everything is heading towards a global tragedy” for the Russian Federation. One of the hot places of battles – the Bakhmut direction – in the near future may become a death trap for the invaders.

Not a day without shame

According to Prigozhin, now in the Bakhmut direction there is no “tactical retreat” of the Russian troops at all, as the speaker of the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov tried to present it, but a real flight from positions. Because of this, there is a great risk of encirclement of mercenaries in Bakhmut, as “the flanks are cracking.”

The war criminal offered to “stop lying” as this could lead to “a global tragedy for Russia.”

The day before, Prigozhin’s press service published his letter in which he invited Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to Bakhmut, mockingly noting his “many years of experience in combat operations.” Mockingly – because Shoigu has no military education, he never served in the army and did not participate in hostilities, that is, a complete zero in the war.

The search for the extreme

Yevgeny Prigozhin has long been in public conflict with the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry. On May 9, an almost half-hour video appeared on the Telegram channel of his press service, in which he whined about the lack of ammunition, which for some reason the RF Ministry of Defense does not issue to Wagners, complained about the cowardice of the Russian regular army and scared that “Ukrainians will come to Rostov “, if” the front will crumble.

Prigozhin’s revelations about “traitors at the top” and the failure of the Russian army have become the most discussed topic in Russia. The erupted “drama” is also closely watched in Ukraine.

According to the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov, public conflicts between the owner of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Minister of Defense of the aggressor country Sergei Shoigu and the head of the General Staff of the Russian Army Valery Gerasimov testify to their fear of responsibility for the inevitable geopolitical defeat of Muscovy.

Deadline failed

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are seeing signs of enemy exhaustion in the Bakhmut direction. The battle for Bakhmut became the longest since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian army, and the city became the center of a large-scale clash between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian occupation forces.

The speaker of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevaty, on the air of the telethon on Friday, May 12, said that only over the past day there had been 40 clashes, as a result of which 190 invaders were destroyed, 244 were injured and another 15 were captured. Three tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, three Msta-B howitzers and five ammunition depots were also destroyed.

“This indicates that our defensive operation continues successfully, the enemy is exhausted and bled. Wagner has not met a single deadline, Bakhmut has not been captured,” Cherevaty said.

He actually “said hello” to Prigozhin, who promised Putin to take Bakhmut (and thus wipe the nose of the hated Russian Defense Ministry), but the deadlines were constantly shifting. It was also not possible to do this by the most sacred date for the Russian dictator – May 9th.

Now the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is gradually replacing the Wagner units, exhausted and defeated in battles, with occupiers from the regular troops of the Russian Federation, motorized rifle and airborne units. However, most of the soldiers in them are mobilized and do not have sufficient motivation.





The speaker of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces pushed the enemy back in several sectors of the front at a distance of 250 to 1,500 meters. You definitely cannot refuse our warriors in the desire and opportunities to knock out the enemy from their native land.

Like this: Like Loading...