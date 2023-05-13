Powerful explosions thundered near Mariupol: dozens of liquidated occupiers

Anastasia Gorbacheva21:38, 05/13/23

Petr Andryushchenko noted that the occupiers in the village of Respublika did not have a good day.

Powerful explosions on May 13 thundered in the village of Respublika in the Mariupol region. According to preliminary data, about 50 Russian invaders were liquidated .

“Cotton” in the Mariupol region. 9 arrivals on the invaders! Explosions occurred near Mariupol – in the Nikolskaya territorial community, near the village. Republic,” Piotr Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said on Telegram.

“Probably a large number of victims, previously about 50 killed invaders,” the official summed up.

He also pointed out that the Russian occupiers are complaining that local residents are surrendering from their position to the fighters of the Ukrainian army.

The situation in Mariupol – latest news

The Russian invaders bombed Mariupol a year ago, in order to hide the traces of their crimes, the Russians are demolishing entire neighborhoods. In addition, the remaining residents are intimidated and forced to obtain Russian passports.

