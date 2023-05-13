Plane crashes in Russia: Mi-8 and Su-34 “landed” negatively, looking for saboteurs

Marta Gichko14:26, 05/13/23

The “Interception” plan was introduced in the region – in the Russian Federation they suspect that the “birdies” were shot down by saboteurs.

Russian emergency services commented on the strange plane crash in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. Earlier it was reported that two helicopters fell in the city of Klintsy and on the outskirts.

According to Russian media, citing emergency services, a Mi-8 military helicopter “landed” in Klintsy. on board, according to preliminary data, there were two pilots. They died.

But on the outskirts of Klintsy – in the village of Suretsky Muravey – not another helicopter fell, but a Russian fighter – a Su-34 bomber. The fate of the crew is unknown.

The reasons for the “landing” of the helicopter and “Sushka” are silent. However, footage appeared on the network testifying to the downing of a helicopter by an air defense system.

The Telegram channel Mash reports that the Interception plan has been introduced in the Klintsevsky district of the Bryansk region.

“According to our information, they are looking for saboteurs who may be involved in the attack on the Mi-8 and Su-34,” the channel notes.

