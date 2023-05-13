Yana Stavskaya15:56, 05/13/23

Orban, one of Putin’s friends, has repeatedly made anti-Ukrainian statements.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban , whose government is largely financially dependent on EU aid, lashed out at the European bloc.

According to Bloomberg , in a speech in Veszprem, one of the cultural cities of the EU, the pro-Russian Hungarian leader blamed the European Union for the economic downturn and for its deep support with weapons and money for the defending Ukraine.

“The modern form of European cooperation has been driven by two missions: peace and prosperity. If it can’t fulfill its two original missions, then what’s the point in the EU?” Orban asked.

The publication notes that Orban’s anti-European rhetoric intensified after Brussels increased financial pressure on his country. Earlier, the European Union suspended more than $30 billion in aid to Hungary due to corruption in the country’s government.

Orban and Russia – Hungary’s position on the war in Ukraine

Orban, one of Putin’s friends, has repeatedly made anti-Ukrainian statements. He scared, for example, the victory of Ukraine will lead to the use of nuclear weapons by Russia. Repeatedly, the Hungarian prime minister argued that the EU should lift the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation , as these measures allegedly deepened the recession in Hungary.

Orban also urged the EU to consider ending aid to Ukraine as a way to end the war, which critics say effectively called for Ukraine’s surrender.

Moreover, Orban no longer hides the fact that he himself has territorial claims against Ukraine , and called Ukraine “an economically non-existent country.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...