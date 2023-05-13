Lukashenka arrived at the presidential clinic – “Belarusian Gayun”

Katerina Schwartz20:48, 05/13/23

It is reported that at the time of his arrival, the entrances to the hospital were blocked.

Alyaksandr Lukashenka has arrived at the presidential clinic in Drozdy, the monitoring group ” Belarusian Gayun ” reports.

It is noted that on May 13, around 19:00, Lukashenka arrived at the “Republican Clinical Medical Center” of Belarus, which is located on the banks of the Drozdy reservoir.

“It is known that at the time of his arrival, the entrances to the hospital were blocked, and security forces were standing along the roads. After the passage of Lukashenka’s cortege, the passages were opened,” the message says.

