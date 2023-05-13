Lugansk and Mariupol were visited by the morning “bavovna”: explosions are thundering (photo, video)

Veronika Prokhorenko10:38, 05/13/23

In the temporarily occupied Lugansk, “pops” sound for the second day in a row.

In the temporarily occupied Lugansk, the second day in a row is restless: in the city, locals report a morning “bavovnya” . Explosions are also thundering in Mariupol.

Relevant photos and videos from Luhansk are being distributed via telegram channels . According to preliminary data, a large explosion occurred in the Yubileiny microdistrict.

A large explosion occurred in occupied Luhansk / photo from social networks

Also, Petr Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported on the “claps” . According to him, two powerful explosions occurred in the city.

“The second powerful explosion. It is heard in all districts of the city. This time the epicenter is towards Azovstal,” he said.

Andryushchenko pointed out that the locals also saw the passage of missiles from Volnovakha towards the city, but these data require confirmation.

