How Shahed drones managed to fly to the Khmelnytsky region: the Armed Forces of Ukraine told about the cunning plan of the enemy

The existing air defense cannot protect the entire territory of the Ukrainian state, said the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian invaders are using a particularly cunning tactic to bypass Ukrainian air defenses, allowing enemy drones to fly as far as the western regions of Ukraine.

This was stated by the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat on the air of the telethon. He confirmed that four enemy drones hit the territory of the Khmelnitsky region, which our defenders did not shoot down .

“They launch drones from any direction, we do not exclude any options. Previously, they even launched from the territory of Belarus, and they went along the Dnieper and thus attacked Ukraine,” he explained.

Ignat noted that the existing air defense cannot protect the entire territory of Ukraine. We need systems to detect and effectively destroy enemy drones throughout the territory.

Answering the question why enemy drones flew all the way to the western part of the country, in particular, the Khmelnytsky region, he explained that the enemy is using cunning tactics.

“They will choose routes, they will do everything to overcome our air defense system. They attack with loitering ammunition and cruise missiles, which are designed to overcome our air defense,” Ignat said.

“They fly low, they use the relief of the riverbed. The enemy is trying to cover as many distances as possible, to fly as stealthily as possible to the objects that they have chosen for themselves as targets,” he added.

New enemy attack on Ukraine – today it is worth knowing

As UNIAN reported, early this morning, May 13, during an air raid, Russian invaders attacked the Khmelnytsky region . There was a hit in a critical infrastructure facility. It is known about 11 victims and hundreds of damaged houses.

According to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 17 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 enemy attack drones were shot down over Ukraine this night . The Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that a total of 21 launches were recorded.

