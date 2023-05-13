Helicopter near Bryansk was shot down by an air defense missile: footage appeared (photo)

Yana Stavskaya14:16, 05/13/23

There are allegedly no casualties or damage at the crash sites, local authorities are convinced.

The network published a photo of the wreckage of a Russian helicopter that crashed on Saturday, May 13, in the Bryansk region. According to preliminary information, only two air targets caught fire over Bryashchina.

There are no traces of fire on the wreckage of the helicopter, which allegedly, according to propagandists, caused the fall of the “bird”.

Propaganda TASS confirms that fragments of a helicopter have been found in Klintsy. True, without any details.

Photo: Russian Telegram channels

Two planes shot down over the Bryansk region – what is known

This afternoon, two Russian “birds” fell over Klintsy, Bryansk region – 50 km from Ukraine (the second Russian Telegram channels reported soon).

It is known that one of the “birds” is a Russian helicopter. The cause of this incident, according to Kremlin propagandists, was an engine fire.

While videos are circulating online that clearly show that at least a Russian helicopter was hit by an anti-aircraft missile. Probably, the local air defense confused the Russian “bird” with an enemy target.

There are allegedly no casualties or damage at the crash sites, local authorities are convinced.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...