EVIL DEGENERATES

8 comments
Every horror that that these subhuman abominations dream of inflicting on Ukrainians should happen to them x 10.
While nazi vermin like these two are free to spew poison, a decent man is held in a putler gulag.
The man who could lift RuZZia out of the devil’s claws is Vladimir Kara-Murza. He sent a message via his lawyer yesterday:
“Friends – I am writing to say thank you very much for your letters, for your support and for your kind words. After the sentence, every day I receive dozens of letters from all over the country – both electronic and paper; I physically do not have time to answer all of them, but I want you to know that even in this unusually cold and gloomy Moscow May in my camera, your words have become warmer and brighter.
I’m fine – I’m not discouraged and I’m not planning))) When I heard my sentence (however, I knew it in advance), I remembered the words of Arthur Burton from a letter to Gemma in the novel “Division”: “I’ve done my share of the work, and my sentence is just a testimony that it was done conscientiously.” I perceive it as the highest estimate of my work. So he was doing it right.
And let’s see how long these “25 years” will last in reality – in our country, reality tends to be different from what’s written on the formal papers. For example, Solzhenitsyn’s sentence after the camp was recorded “eternal exile” – but, as we know, this “eternity” was short.
Everything will be alright, I have no doubt. As he said in court on the day of judgment – Russia will be free.
Thank you for the support!”
Always yours,
Vladimir Kara-Murza
“In Russia we don’t have this type of rhetoric”? These people are truly nuts. They go beyond the BS of Carlson et al. who must have gone to the PUTIN/ORBAN school of bullshir.
“We need to destroy the idea of Ukrainian nationalism”? Really? Sick bastards. Their genes are inherently defective There is no cure for this kind of stupid except to wipe them off the face of the earth.
I do apologize to everyone about my hateful rhetoric but listening to this day in and day out while watching innocent Ukrainians wounded, stolen, raped and killed is more then any sane human being should bear. My hate has not only turned from those in Russia (who don’t know better) but to the extreme western right and left idiots including Trump, Sanders, Carlson et al.
I feel the same way as you, sir Cap. It’s almost unbearable to see, hear, read about the filthy atrocities being committed each and every day in Ukraine by the mafia army. The hate for mafia land keeps growing. The hate for those who support this crime syndicate, too. It downright hurts that one of the evil runt’s biggest supporter, Trump, is being backed by millions of Americans. Ronald Reagan and other upright American politicians of yesteryear must be going crazy.
Sir OFP, I’m one of those Reagan Republicans (a proud Reagan Republican) that has gone nuts. It’s becoming almost unbearable for me God only knows how our Ukrainian brothers and sisters are enduring, it must be with God’s blessing that they can endure and continue to fight on.
Слава Україні!
Слава його героям!
I don’t expect much intelligence anymore for such dirt bags as Carlson, Trump, Gaetz, Gabbard, Taylor Greene, Bannon, Ingraham, and all the other useful fools that cater to the war criminal. They are hopeless causes. What gets me is that their electorates are just as stupid and red-eyed, hateful creatures that don’t care what happens to the innocent in Ukraine. We’re heading into dark times if this keeps going on.
The people you name are no longer a joke. They are now wilfully acting as enablers of genocide and should hang. I don’t see much difference between them and the vermin on the above video. In fact they are worse.