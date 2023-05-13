Details of the Russian strike on the Khmelnytsky region: 11 injured, hundreds of houses damaged

Anna Bredikhina10:15, 05/13/23

Educational and cultural institutions were damaged in the Khmelnitsky region.

The number of wounded in the Khmelnytsky region as a result of the attack by the Russians increased to 11 people, hundreds of houses, educational institutions and enterprises were damaged.

This was announced by the mayor of the city of Khmelnitsky Alexander Simchishin on the air of the telethon. “We already have 11 wounded now. One person has been hospitalized, but his life is not in danger. The degree of injuries of others is glass cuts, they will be treated on an outpatient basis … this number may increase, because every half an hour or an hour people turn to a trauma center our city hospital,” he said.

According to him, the residential infrastructure was significantly damaged. “We are talking about hundreds of houses. These are multi-storey residential buildings and private residential buildings. Mostly these are roofs, ceilings, windows, doors,” the head of the city explained.

Most of the educational and cultural institutions were also damaged. Also industrial plants, commercial buildings. Damaged roofs, ceilings, balconies, windows.

Simchishin said that if the residents of the damaged buildings repair the broken windows or doors on their own, then by providing the relevant checks and invoices, the authorities will partially compensate for these costs.

The mayor of the city said that the relevant services are working on the spot, and fire is still raging at some facilities.

