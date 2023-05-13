Crashes of helicopters and fighters of the Russian Federation near Bryansk: the number of victims is named

Anastasia Pechenyuk18:44, 05/13/23

All the dead are crew members of Russian planes and helicopters.

During today’s crash of two Mi-8 helicopters and Su-34 and Su-35 fighters in the Bryansk region, 9 people were killed, writes the Russian Telegram channel Baza.

“According to Baza, in the city of Klintsy, all three members of the crew died in the crash of a Mi-8 helicopter. In the Unechsky district, after the crash of the second Mi-8 helicopter, three more members of the crew of a combat vehicle were killed. In the village of Nizhnyaya, two pilots of a Su-34 fighter-bomber were killed . In the village of Suretsky Ant, the pilot of the Su-35 fighter was killed,” the report says.

The TASS propaganda agency previously reported, citing emergency services, about two dead crew members of the Mi-8 helicopter.

The governor of the Bryansk region also informed only about the crash of one of the helicopters. He kept silent about the fate of the Mi-8 crew and added that there was a victim among the civilians, she was hospitalized.

