An object from Belarus flew into the territory of Poland – Ministry of Defense

Marta Gichko11:28, 05/13/23

Territorial defense forces were called in to search for an unknown object.

On Saturday, May 13, an object that flew in from Belarus was recorded in the airspace of Poland .

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Poland, citing data from the Air Operations Center. It was probably an observation balloon.

Radar contact was lost on the outskirts of the city of Ripin. The operational command decided to use the next territorial defense forces to search for an unknown object.

Relations between Poland and Belarus

Belarus is one of the most loyal countries to Russia. Against the background of the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Belarus enters into a confrontation with Poland, in particular, artificially creating tension on the border.

Earlier this year, the flow of illegal migrants, which the Polish authorities still consider organized by the Belarusian special services, intensified. And just recently, there was another episode of a clash between border guards and migrants near a watchtower in the Polish Narewka in the Podlaskie Voivodeship, bordering Belarus. The migrants threw stones at the border guards.

