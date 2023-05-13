Air defenses shot down two Russian drones over Kherson region

13.05.2023 19:07Air defenses shot down two Russian drones over Kherson

In Kherson region, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed two Russian unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Air Command South posted this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“On May 13, 2023, a Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV and a Lancet-type attack UAV were destroyed by air defense forces and means of the Air Command South in Kherson region,” the report says.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of May 13, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 17 enemy Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

