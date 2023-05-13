AFU Pushed Back Russian Troops, Reached Key Heights Near Bakhmut

The city is available in full view.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 17.3 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory near Bakhmut in three days of counter-offensive operations. This was stated by the speaker of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty.

According to him, as a result of the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut direction pushed back the Russian military at a distance of 250 meters to 1.5 kilometers.

The total area of the liberated territory was 17.3 square kilometers.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Telegram channels published a video of Russian troops fleeing from Bakhmut.

As the Charter97.org website reported, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the retreat of the military from positions near Bakhmut. According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, Russian forces have redeployed to “more advantageous defensive positions” along the Berkhovske reservoir north of the city.

Head of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin, in response to the words of Konashenkov, said that what happened near Bakhmut was “a flight, not redeployment”.

He said that now the Armed Forces of Ukraine have the opportunity to occupy all tactical heights in the Bakhmut area and approach the city at a distance of up to 500 meters.

“With the loss of these five square kilometers, which were left only for today, the enemy has completely freed the Chasiv Yar-Bakhmut road, which they will be able to use, and will also occupy tactical heights from which the whole city will be in full view,” Prigozhin said.

He is sure that after that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will begin to encircle the city, and his mercenaries risk being surrounded.

