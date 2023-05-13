After the “bavovny” near Bryansk, the Russians are preparing for the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Crimean bridge – media

Violetta Orlova16:37, 05/13/23

The Crimean bridge has already been attacked once.

The Russians suddenly began to increase security at large facilities, in particular, on the Crimean bridge .

As the Telegram channel “VChK-OGPU” writes, citing a source, the “T” Department of the FSB of the Russian Federation was instructed to urgently strengthen control over the prevention and suppression of possible new attacks, including using unmanned submarines, on large objects, in particular Crimean bridge.

The decision was made against the backdrop of the fall of at least four aircraft of the Russian Federation in the Bryansk region.

What is known about the fall of Russian “birds” in the Bryansk region – the main thing

On the afternoon of May 13, 2023, two Mi-8 helicopters and one Su-34 fighter-bomber crashed in the Bryansk region. As of 16:30, information about another crashed Su-34 or Su-35 is being checked.

It is reported that the fighters were shot down after they launched strikes on Ukraine. And after them – search and rescue Mi-8.

At first, Russian propagandists claimed that the helicopter caught on the video of eyewitnesses fell due to an engine fire. However, video and photo evidence appeared on the network that the Mi-8 was shot down with an anti-aircraft missile. It was preliminarily assumed that the Russian air defenses themselves shot down the Mi-8 , falsely mistaking it for an enemy target. True, in Russian Telegram channels they will hysteria about the involvement of Ukraine.

