West won’t let itself be dragged into war – Austin

Oleg Davygora02:00, 05/12/23

The head of the US defense department recalled that Washington also rallied like-minded countries around the world “to support the brave defenders of Ukraine.”

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the US and NATO will not “let themselves be dragged into the war unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.”

He claims that they will support the Ukrainian struggle for freedom “for as long as necessary,” writes Voice of America .

“We will not be dragged into the war that Putin has chosen, but we will stand by Ukraine as long as it defends itself, and we will continue to strengthen NATO’s collective defense and deterrence capabilities,” Austin said.

Speaking about the threats associated with the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine, he recalled that the United States has provided more than $32 billion over the past year to help Ukraine fight Russian aggression.

“This has helped meet Ukraine’s most pressing needs — including air defense, artillery systems, tanks and other armored vehicles, and other critical capabilities — and it has led to tangible gains on the battlefield. In the year since Russia’s unjust war of conquest, the Ukrainian Armed Forces won the battles of Kiev, Kharkov and Kherson – and they inspired the world with their courage and resilience,” Austin said.

He added that this support would continue “for as long as necessary” for Ukraine to win its freedom. In order to meet the needs of Ukraine’s security and maintain its own combat readiness, the US will expand the production base of the defense industry, Austin stressed.

He added that NATO allies, who “face a historic challenge from Putin’s aggressive Russia,” are strengthening European security.

US aid to Ukraine – details

On May 9, the US Department of Defense announced a new aid package for Ukraine totaling up to $1.2 billion, including to strengthen air defenses and meet artillery ammunition needs.

Ukraine has received about 600 types of weapons from partners , which is more than any one army in the world.

