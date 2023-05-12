US exploring limited easing of sanctions against Russia – CNN

Oleg Davygora 03:19, 05/12/23 UNIAN

The White House is exploring the possibility of easing narrow sanctions, senior Biden administration officials said.

The Biden administration is looking around the world for proposals that could encourage Russia to release two illegally detained Americans, Evan Hershkovich and Paul Whelan.

The United States currently has no high-ranking Russian spies in its custody, necessitating the need to turn to allies for help, according to current and former US officials .

The Biden administration is casting a wide net, reaching out to allied countries that have Russian spies in their custody to assess whether they would be willing to cut a deal as part of a larger prisoner swap package. But US officials also interviewed allies who had no Russians in their custody to see what might motivate Moscow to release US prisoners.

The White House is also exploring the possibility of easing narrow sanctions, senior administration officials said.

The goal is to bring Whelan and Gershkowitz home in the same deal, US officials said privately, with two US officials telling CNN that the administration wants to see what creative proposals might pique Russia’s interest.

The outreach by US officials extends to some of the countries that have recently arrested alleged Russian spies, including Brazil, Norway and Germany, as well as former Soviet bloc countries, to discuss their inclusion in any potential prisoner exchanges. In Germany, a former Russian internal intelligence colonel named Vadim Krasikov, who is widely considered to be one of the first in the list of prisoners Russia wants to return, is in custody.

Detention of Evan Gershkovich in Russia – details

Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich was arrested by Russian security forces at the end of March. The FSB detained him in Yekaterinburg when he was collecting material for an article about the “Wagner Group” and was just planning another interview.

The Kremlin may use the arrest of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich to get concessions from the US , according to the Institute for the Study of War.

