The Ukrainian flag flew over the Kremlin (photo)

12 MAY 2023

In the sky over Red Square in Moscow, the Ukrainian flag was launched in balloons.

It is reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko .

The flag of Ukraine flew over the Kremlin in the capital of Russia.

It is not yet known who launched the Ukrainian flag over Red Square.

RBC-Ukraine reported that on May 9, policemen in Moscow beat a man with a Ukrainian flag .

Recall that on May 3, Russia accused Ukraine of allegedly attempting to attack the Kremlin with drones . The Ukrainian authorities denied these data, and President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the Russians themselves organized the so-called “attack” .

