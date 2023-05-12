Oleg Davygora01:21, 05/12/23

According to the Ministry of Finance, in 4 months of 2022, the government spent 1.4 times more than it collected in taxes.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the situation with the budget, the deficit of which by the end of April reached 3.4 trillion rubles , or $44 billion, is “absolutely controllable.”

“We actually have pretty good macroeconomic performance,” he said after the Finance Ministry reported a 22% drop in tax revenues and a two-fold collapse in oil and gas revenues.

Peskov claims that the Russian Federation “has the necessary margin of safety in various parameters,” and added that both Finance Ministry officials and Putin himself have repeatedly spoken about this.

