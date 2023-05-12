Russian Mi-28 crashed in Crimea: what is known (photo)

Yana Stavskaya18:22, 05/12/23

Both Russian pilots were killed.

A Russian Mi-28 helicopter crashed in the occupied Crimea , according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Both pilots were killed.

Local Telegram channels specify that the incident happened in the Dzhankoy district in the village of Svetloye around 15:42 local time. The network publishes a picture, presumably, of the crash site of the Mi-28.

The flight was carried out without ammunition, there is no destruction on the ground, Shoigu said. For a preliminary reason, the occupiers crashed due to failed equipment.

To clarify the circumstances, a commission of the High Command of the Aerospace Forces was sent there.

How many helicopters did the Russians lose during the war

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, 294 Russian helicopters have been “landed” on Ukrainian soil forever by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the downing of 308 aircraft has also been confirmed.

Russian Mi-28s began to fall under the blows of the Armed Forces of Ukraine already in the first months of a full-scale war. For example, in May 2022, soldiers of the 92nd separate mechanized brigade named after ataman Ivan Sirk shot down a Mi-28N Night Hunter helicopter in the Kharkiv region .

And on April 20, 2023, the Russians themselves lost another “bird” in the occupied Kirillovka. A Ka-52 helicopter crashed into the Sea of ​​Azov due to foggy weather . The liquidation of one pilot has been confirmed so far – his body was washed ashore, but Kremlin propagandists are hinting at the death of the entire crew.

The Mi-28 is a Russian attack helicopter designed to search and destroy tanks and other armored vehicles, as well as low-speed air targets and enemy manpower, in the face of active fire resistance.

