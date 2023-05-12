Powerful explosions thundered in Lugansk: all the details (photo, video)

Yana Stavskaya20:04, 05/12/23
Local militants, without any evidence, link the new strikes to Storm Shadow cruise missiles received by Ukraine.
On the evening of May 12 , powerful explosions thundered in occupied Lugansk . Russian media specify that there were two explosions.
The TASS propaganda agency, citing a statement by the occupying authorities, claims that, in particular, an enterprise allegedly producing Poly-Pack polymer products was hit.
The network published a number of photos and videos of large smoke in one of the districts of the city. The footage filmed by RT propagandists shows the consequences of the arrival at the plant – the roof of the building is completely destroyed.
In turn, the terrorist Igor Girkin said that the attacks were allegedly carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a radio electronics plant and an oil storage facility in Luhansk.
Yes, The Storm Shadows work!
“Local militants, without any evidence, link the new strikes to Storm Shadow cruise missiles received by Ukraine.”
Luhansk is within Himars range. I think Ukraine will be saving the Storm Shadows for more worthier targets, but it does no harm to let the orcs think that they are Storm Shadows. The more panic created, the better for Ukraine.