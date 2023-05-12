Yana Stavskaya20:04, 05/12/23

Local militants, without any evidence, link the new strikes to Storm Shadow cruise missiles received by Ukraine.

On the evening of May 12 , powerful explosions thundered in occupied Lugansk . Russian media specify that there were two explosions.

The TASS propaganda agency, citing a statement by the occupying authorities, claims that, in particular, an enterprise allegedly producing Poly-Pack polymer products was hit.

The network published a number of photos and videos of large smoke in one of the districts of the city. The footage filmed by RT propagandists shows the consequences of the arrival at the plant – the roof of the building is completely destroyed.

Screenshot

In turn, the terrorist Igor Girkin said that the attacks were allegedly carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a radio electronics plant and an oil storage facility in Luhansk.

Explosions in Luhansk on May 12Explosions in Luhansk on May 12

