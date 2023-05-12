Poland already transferred 14 MiG-29 fighter jets, more than 300 tanks to Ukraine

11.05.2023

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Warsaw has transferred 14 MiG-29 fighter jets and 325 tanks to Kyiv.

The Permanent Representation of Poland to the EU reported this on Twitter, according to Ukrinform.

Out of the 575 tanks delivered to Ukraine so far, as many as 325 have been given by 🇵🇱. 🇳🇱 is second (85), 🇩🇪 third (80), and 🇺🇸 fourth (76).



In addition, of the 28 planes transferred to #Kyiv so far, Poland has sent as many as 14 MiG-29 fighters. pic.twitter.com/MWQUSN1ewO — Poland in the EU (@PLPermRepEU) May 11, 2023

“Out of the 575 tanks delivered to Ukraine so far, as many as 325 have been given by Poland. The Netherlands is second (85), Germany third (80), and the United States fourth (76). In addition, of the 28 planes transferred to Kyiv so far, Poland has sent as many as 14 MiG-29 fighters,” the report says.

As reported, Poland handed over to Ukraine 14 Leopard 2 tanks, as well as modernized T-72 and PT-91 Twardy tanks.

President Andrzej Duda stated in April that Poland’s military assistance to Ukraine is estimated at around EUR 3 billion.

