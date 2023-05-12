Medvedev warns conflict in Ukraine may lead to global catastrophe

Former president says West unleashed ‘a full-scale hybrid war’ against Russia

MOSCOW

Deputy head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned on Friday that the conflict in Ukraine may lead to “a global catastrophe.”

Speaking at the Saint Petersburg International Legal Forum, the former Russian president said the West unleashed “a full-scale hybrid war” against Russia, fighting against Russia with Ukraine’s “hands.”

“Our enemies are being heavily pumped up by their American and European patrons with lethal weapons of all kinds, they encourage (Ukraine’s) terror in the border regions of Russia, commitment of sabotage and political assassinations.

“In fact, they are leading the case to the Third World War, to a global catastrophe, in which, as you know, by definition there can be no winners,” he warned.

Medvedev questioned the issue of the US accession of Texas and California, formerly Mexican territories.

“By the way, we will see what will be there on the topic of the separation of Texas from the US or of Scotland from Great Britain. But this is a question of the future,” he noted.

Medvedev said the US widely uses international structures to exercise pressure on its opponents, including the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The official pointed out that this year the US financed the ICC for $24 billion, and after that it issued a warrant for the arrest of the Russian president and children’s ombudswoman.

“In fact, it looks like a bribe from the American authorities, which was given specifically for anti-Russian cases related to the conflict in Ukraine,” he said.

Medvedev said that the countries-founders of the World War security architecture made “a fatal mistake” — they did not put into the architecture of post-war institutions mechanisms of protection against attempts by one or more states to usurp the entire system.

“International economic justice has also become a pure fiction. In words, freedom and competition are proclaimed, in fact, no one and nothing prevents strong and rich countries from protecting their interests in any way, and discriminatory prohibitions are established for other countries,” he said.

Medvedev warned that violation of international agreements leads to dire consequences, “when international law does not work, then artillery works”.

He also expects that regional organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, will play a more important role in the future.

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/russia-ukraine-war/medvedev-warns-conflict-in-ukraine-may-lead-to-global-catastrophe/2896115

