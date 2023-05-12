Concerned about exodus from Russia, Putin orders country to be made “attractive”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that his country should be made “attractive financially and socially” to stem the tide of Russian emigration that occurred in 2022 due to “socio-economic conditions”.
Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RBC; Interfax
Details: Putin has signed a decree amending the migration policy concept for 2019-2025.
The concept now includes a clause stating that the authorities should create “attractive financial, social and other mechanisms for retaining human capital and reducing the outflow of the population” in Russia. The reason is that emigration from Russia increased in 2022 “under the influence of altered social and economic conditions”.
A clause has also been added to the concept that refers to the need to “create conditions for the return” from abroad of residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine who have left since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
Other clauses added to the concept refer to “creating conditions to ensure that only persons who are in its territory legally may participate in civil and other legal relations on the territory of the Russian Federation”, as well as on “combating the formation of ethnic (multiethnic) enclaves”.
“create conditions for the return”
First you have to work out why the smart people moved away from the shithole in the first place.
He is surely insane. At this point he is forcing people to come to russia. People that vacated the occupied territories could have already chosen to reside in russia but chose many other places instead and a now broke and defunct Moskovia will not change their minds. He should have made this proclamation in December of 1999.
Russia is as attractive as a grave-yard.
Grave yards must be nice places. People are dying to get in.
Sorry. I couldn’t resist. Actually, I’m as sincere as Putin on the apology. 🙂
A decree to make russia “financially and socially attractive.” He’s done exactly the opposite! There’s only two places that I think are actually worse than russia especially for as shitty as it is now, china and north korea. Ol’ fat boy kim has even less of an excuse too because he’s got a smaller country, so if he really cared about his country, it should be easier for him to manage, but all he does is hoard his people’s wealth and grind them down with his iron fist.
The longer putin’s theft goes on, the more quickly he’ll make russia into someplace as bad as north korea.