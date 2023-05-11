Upgraded russian T55 Tank

This answer to the Javelin, Stugna and N’Laws will have Ukraine very worried.
Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
3 comments
The additional canopy will make this tank invincible!
Faraday’s shield against EMPs? Or just an orc barbecue? Confused…
No, I think it’s because the orcs are scared of getting sunburned this summer. They want to take some shade cover with them! lol 😂
They should also feel comfortable with mud as sunblock, because of how pigs love to wallow in their muck. Until the pigs’ tanks get stuck, of course. lol