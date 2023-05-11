foccusser

Upgraded russian T55 Tank

This answer to the Javelin, Stugna and N’Laws will have Ukraine very worried.

3 comments

    • No, I think it’s because the orcs are scared of getting sunburned this summer. They want to take some shade cover with them! lol 😂

      They should also feel comfortable with mud as sunblock, because of how pigs love to wallow in their muck. Until the pigs’ tanks get stuck, of course. lol

      Reply

Enter comments here: