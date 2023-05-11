Trump refused to call Putin a war criminal and “rewarded” him with compliments

Veronika Prokhorenko07:21, 11.05.23

The former US president said that his frankness could hinder the negotiation process with the Russian Federation.

Former US leader Donald Trump avoided answering questions about whether Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a war criminal .

The politician got into an awkward situation during a televised debate on CNN . In response to a direct question about Putin’s crimes, he stated that his frankness could hinder the negotiation process with the Russian Federation, and that such topics should not be discussed now.

“If you’re going to say he’s a war criminal, it’s going to be much harder to make a deal to resolve this case (to end the war – ed.),” Trump explained.

He noted that the topic of Putin’s crimes should be discussed “later.” At the same time, Trump said that if he had been the president of the USA during the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the war would not have happened at all.

“His mistake was that he invaded. He would never invade if I were president,” he added.

Trump also “rewarded” the leader of the Russian Federation with a series of compliments. In particular, he called him “very cunning” and “very smart”.

The US Senate recognized Putin as a war criminal

We will remind that, contrary to Trump’s political position, the US Senate on March 16 supported the resolution that Putin is a war criminal and that he should be tried accordingly. Then the initiator of the document was Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

Previously , US leader Joe Biden recognized the war crimes committed by Putin and the Russian army in Ukraine (especially in Buch) .

