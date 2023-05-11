“This is a completely different matter”: Peskov came up with an excuse for the military failures of the Russian Federation in Ukraine

Oleg Davigora01:21, 11.05.23

He stated that “it is difficult to imagine that anyone would think about using the warrant of the International Criminal Court against Putin.”

Russia is “acting so slowly” in Ukraine “because the Russians are not waging a war.” This was stated by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Peskov, in an interview with the Bosnian television channel ATV.

“Waging a war is a completely different thing, it’s the complete destruction of infrastructure, it’s the complete destruction of cities. We don’t do that. We’re trying to save infrastructure and we’re trying to save human lives,” he said.

Peskov also added that the “special operation” is “very difficult”, but certain goals were achieved during the year.

According to him, “Russia managed to spoil the Ukrainian military machine quite a bit”, since the goal of “SVO” is “demilitarization”.

“Russia’s reunification with Donbass, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions is a very important result of the first year of the “special military operation”, – said Peskov.

(C)UNIAN 2023

