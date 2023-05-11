The Ministry of Defense of Poland confirmed the fall of a Russian missile on the territory of the country

Irina Pogorelaya21:23, 05/11/23

The Minister of Defense of Poland told the details of the investigation of the incident.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak confirmed that in December 2022, a Russian cruise missile flew into the country’s airspace and crashed.

He noted that the Polish military did not notify the government and did not organize a search for the fallen rocket, reports the BBC . Blaszczak said that a check he ordered after the accidental discovery of rocket fragments showed that the Polish military received information about the rocket from Ukrainian colleagues, but did not do what was needed in such a case.

“It was established that on December 16, the air operations center received from the Ukrainian military data about an object approaching Polish airspace, which could be a missile,” the Polish minister said.

“According to the findings of the audit, the operational commander did not fulfill his duties and did not inform me and other services, as provided for in the event of an object appearing in Polish airspace,” Blaszczak said, adding that he first heard about the missile in April, after finding its wreckage.

In this regard, the minister added that the search for the fallen Russian missile was also not organized in the right way. Only a police patrol was sent to the fall area, and only on December 19 they sent a helicopter to search and on the same day curtailed this modest search operation.

Russian rocket in Poland

The Kh-55 cruise missile was fired on December 16, 2022 by a Russian aircraft taking off from an airport in Belarus. The rocket flew several hundred kilometers and fell in the western part of Poland in a forest area. She was accidentally found by a local resident at the end of April this year.

