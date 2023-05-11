“The enemy is stronger than us”: Rogozin called to announce the second wave of mobilization in the Russian Federation

Oleg Davigora02:39, 11.05.23

Rogozin believes that the second wave of mobilization can be avoided only if there is a massive influx of people willing to go to war under a contract.

Russia needs to start a second wave of mobilization due to the lack of soldiers in the war in Ukraine, said the former head of Roscosmos, Dmytro Rogozin .

“It must be borne in mind that the enemy is stronger than us. We cannot act here in such a way that everyone is for himself. That is why mobilization is needed. It had to pass not only one at the beginning of autumn, another one had to pass. We have problems with personnel, because guys are wounded, our soldiers are killed,” Rogozin said.

According to him, the Russian army continues to suffer losses even when hostilities are on pause – this happens due to artillery fire.

“They must be filled in. Every man in our country will have to answer this question: where were you when our country was in trouble,” Rogozin emphasized.

He believes that the second wave of mobilization can be avoided only if there is a massive influx of people willing to go to war under a contract. However, now the recruitment of volunteers is not very fast and efficient, despite the fact that there is a “colossal reserve” of officers and soldiers who served in the Russian army, Rogozin noted. In his opinion, such people should be “the most motivated” and “not be tempted by the ruble and other gingerbread.”

Other statements of Rogozin

The former head of Roscosmos, Dmytro Rogozin, criticized the Kremlin for the bright fireworks in Moscow on May 9 and “poked” the Russian army for all the defeats in Ukraine. He admitted that the occupiers have “very big” problems at the front and urged them to focus on the war instead of festivities.

The former head of Roscosmos, Dmytro Rogozin, who is allegedly in the positions of the Russians in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region, said that the units of the occupiers are waiting for a counteroffensive by the Defense Forces of Ukraine and predict that “it will be difficult.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...