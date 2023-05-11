Some 165 invaders eliminated, 216 injured in Bakhmut direction over past day

11.05.2023 18:29

In the past 24 hours, fifteen military clashes have occurred in the Bakhmut direction, and Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 165 Russian invaders.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over the past day, the enemy has opened fire on Ukrainian positions in the Bakhmut direction 390 times. A total of 15 military clashes occurred, as well as nine air strikes. Following the military clashes, a total of 165 [Russian] occupiers were eliminated, 216 injured, and one was taken prisoner,” Cherevatyi told.

In his words, Ukrainian forces destroyed two enemy T-72 tanks, one airborne assault vehicle, two armored vehicles, one unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control center, and one field ammunition depot.

According to Cherevatyi, the number of air strikes and military clashes is remaining practically unchanged. At the same time, the enemy is suffering huge personnel losses.

Cherevatyi also mentioned that, in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, Russian troops had opened fire 470 times. The enemy launched 11 air strikes, and one military clash occurred. In that direction, Ukraine’s Defense Forces eliminated 38 Russian occupiers, and 65 more invaders were injured. Four enemy infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed, as well as one Strizh electronic warfare system and four field ammunition depots.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...