Russian investigators threaten to put ICC judges who issued warrant for Putin’s arrest on wanted list

The Investigative Committee of Russia has threatened to put the International Criminal Court (ICC) judges who issued the warrant for the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the wanted list.
Source: Russian propaganda news agency TASS with reference to the head of the Investigative Committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin
Quote from Bastrykin: “We will soon declare the prosecutor of the court, the presiding judges and three judges who actively influenced the adoption of this decision [issuing a warrant for Putin’s arrest – ed.] as wanted.”
Background:
On 17 March, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued warrants for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the situation in Ukraine.
Now all member states of the International Criminal Court are legally bound to detain Russian President Vladimir Putin as a suspect and bring him to trial.
4 comments
russians are so pathetic. Which country is going to arrest ICC judges? I doubt these judges have russia on top of their vacation wish list. Meanwhile, the bunker grandpa has to stay inside his shithole, he’s not even safe visiting other shitholes.
Degenerate nazi filth feed off threats. Wait till the cunts get going on this :
(DT)
“UK defence secretary Ben Wallace has confirmed that the UK is donating Storm Shadow long range missiles to Ukraine.
In a statement to the House of Commons on Thursday, Mr Wallace said that “the Prime Minister and I have now taken the decision to provide longer range capabilities” to the country, making Britain the first nation to provide long range missiles to Ukraine.
“Today I can confirm that the UK is donating Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine,” he said, adding that the donation “compliments the long range systems already gifted” to the country by allies.
Mr Wallace added that the gift of Storm Shadow missiles “gives Ukraine the best chance to defend themselves against Russia’s continued brutality.”
No doubt Wallace will be called a Nazi, London will be nuked, but in the end, Russia will do what they always do, attack innocent civilians.
Might as well have a spoiled little brat of a child who tried stealing from his brother. Then he’s throwing a screaming tantrum because his brother caught him, slapped him around, and sent the baby brat to running to his room.
Oh wait, did I just describe putin’s childhood? I guess he never grew up, at least not emotionally or mentally.