From the FB page; Ukraine and other stories

May 10

This man is responsible for some of the worst war crimes in the Kyiv region, yet he was shamelessly participating at the “Victory Day” parade:

The parade in Khabarovsk on May 9 was commanded by Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov under the nickname “Buchan Butcher”. His 64th brigade and he personally bear responsibility for war crimes and murders of Ukrainians in occupied Bucha. The bloody “results of the activities” of the colonel and his people are featured in the movie “Absolute Evil”. гляYou can watch the movie (18+) at these links:

🔹 in Ukrainian https://youtu.be/UUp1SM81aPU

🔹 In English https://youtu.be/eyrr9gLiBrM

🔹 in Russian https://youtu.be/u2ul3WEze-A

Source: Andriy Tsaplienko https://t.me/Tsaplienko/31519

This is the video that Omurbekov contributed to. It is restricted and will need a sign in. It is horrific and makes you cry. Pregnant women or any vulnerable people should not watch :

“ABSOLUTE EVIL” — terrible war crimes of Russia’s military in Ukraine.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=eyrr9gLiBrM&feature=youtu.be

