US will not follow UK in providing Ukraine with long-range missiles

10 MAY 2023
The administration of US President Joe Biden does not plan to follow the example of the UK in sending long-range missiles to Ukraine.
Source: Politico
Details: Politico noted that the US considers this problem solved thanks to the planned supply from the UK.
London intends to send missiles with a range of 300km to Kyiv.
That’s the same range as the Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, which Washington has refused to transfer to Ukraine.
Politico quoted a US official as saying that “our policy on ATACMS has not changed”. Instead, he stated that the US would continue to provide Ukraine with Patriot systems, ammunition and armoured combat vehicles.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!
2 comments
We do not have a strong, upright president in the White House, with foresight and courage. We have a marshmallow with a staff made of jellyfish. Bad times for the US and the free world. The Chinese dragon is licking its chops. Iran is laughing, North Korea is drooling, mafia land is snickering.
Except the Chinese dragon knows those ATACMS are all waiting for it.
If the US did provide weapons to hit Russia, who is to say that Russia wouldn’t provide Iran, North Korea or other radical terrorist groups with weapons to hurt the US. Russia would of course deny involvement in any attack.
Escalation is a dangerous game and Biden is wise to be conservative.
I hope the CIA is playing the same game though and helping build up Ukrainian domestic production. I really assume they are and would burn Biden in effigy if it were learned they weren’t.