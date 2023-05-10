The Russians, under the pretext of evacuating people, removed all medical equipment from Energodar – General Staff

Inna Andalitska19:25, 10.05.23

Enterprises in the industrial zone near the Zaporizhzhya NPP were also looted.

The Russian invaders, under the pretext of “evacuating” civilians from the temporarily occupied Energodar of the Zaporizhzhia region , took away all the medical equipment of the city.

“The Russian occupiers, under the pretext of evacuating civilians, continue to take away looted property from the front-line settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region. For example, in Energodar, servicemen of the Russian occupying forces completely ransacked all the city’s medical institutions, all the city’s medical equipment was taken to the temporarily occupied Simferopol of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea”, – reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

It is noted that all enterprises located in the industrial zone near the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were also completely looted.

“Evacuation” from occupied Energodar: what is known

Recently, the Russians announced the beginning of the “evacuation” of residents of a number of settlements in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. We are talking, in particular, about Energodar.

The mayor of the city, Dmytro Orlov, said that against the background of the “evacuation” announced by the Russians in Energodar, there is a frenzy with products . In addition, ATMs were emptied in the city.

At the same time, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, people were promised to be “evacuated” to occupied Berdyansk and Kyrylivka to recreation centers and hotels. Instead, those who agreed were sent to the Rostov region of the Russian Federation . There they were placed in tent cities.

