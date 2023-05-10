Soldiers of the Armed Forces showed the moment of the breakthrough of the positions of the 72nd brigade of the Russian Federation near Bakhmut (video)

Yana Stavska20:41, 10.05.23

As a result of the battle that day, 13 invaders were eliminated, another 25 invaders were wounded.

Fighters of the Third Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed footage of the first day of the operation near Bakhmut, during which, according to both sides, the 72nd Brigade of the Russian Federation escaped from its positions and left the “Wagnerians” to die.

As a result of the battle that day, 13 invaders were eliminated, another 25 invaders were wounded, and several warehouses with ammunition were destroyed.

The footage published by the brigade shows how the defenders, under the cover of armored vehicles and fire, rapidly advanced through the territory of the enemy and engaged in close combat with him.

The escape of the 72nd brigade of the Russian Federation from near Bakhmut is the main thing

The day before, the leader of the Wagnerites, Yevhen Prigozhin, complained about the miserable situation of the occupiers in the Bakhmut direction. According to him, the 72nd brigade “lost three square kilometers”, during which “about 500 people died”. He warned that it would not be possible to hold the line “if the front collapses.”

Subsequently, the 3rd separate assault brigade as part of the “Azov” tactical group, which protects the southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut, announced the escape of the 72nd separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces from under the city .

Russian propaganda is already hysterical that there was allegedly “inconsistency of actions” between the units of the occupiers. “Wagner” allegedly withdrew from the flank that day due to a breakthrough in another place, and the 72nd brigade of the Russian Federation allegedly did not know this. As a result, the Armed Forces advanced by 3 km.

https://www.unian.ua/player/cuhhxEpuThe moment of the attack on the 72nd brigade of the Russian Federation near Bakhmut

Battles for Bakhmut – what is happening

On the evening of May 10, 2023, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, confirmed the retreat of Russian troops in certain areas of the front near Bakhmut. Competent conduct of the defensive operation exhausted the trained forces of the “Wagner” PMC and forced them to be replaced by less well-prepared regular troops of the Russian Federation, which were defeated and withdrew.

At the same time, expert Ivan Stupak said that the advance of the Ukrainian military near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region is not yet a counteroffensive, but it is a good breakthrough.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...