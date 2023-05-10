Russia has stopped paying salaries to employees of the occupation “administrations” – Central Committee

Evgenia Sokolenko20:22, 10.05.23

Funds are blocked at the decision level in Moscow.

Russia has stopped paying salaries to the occupying “administrations” in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region.

“Wage arrears in the Russian “military-civilian administration” of the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhia region is already from 1 to 2.5 months. The leadership of the occupation administrations claims that the money is blocked in the Russian treasury due to bureaucratic obstacles,” reports Center of national resistance.

According to the CNS, funds are blocked at the decision level in Moscow. The leadership of the Russian Federation decided not to pay funds to its “administrations” in view of the development of the situation at the front.

The situation in the occupied territories

In the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine, representatives of the so-called “police” are trying to free themselves and defect to the territory of the Russian Federation in order to escape from the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Deputy of the Zaporizhzhya District Council and journalist Alisa Sysoeva noted that the Russians burn documents and force people to be deported with threats .

In the Kherson region, the occupiers are closing down “administrations” and taking away collaborators. Traitors of Ukraine in the occupied part of the Kherson region are trying to transfer to work on the territory of Russia, but they receive mass rejections.

