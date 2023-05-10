Occupiers take families of Zaporizhzhya NPP workers to Russia and place them in tent camps – General Staff

The so-called “evacuation” for family members of Zaporizhzhya NPP workers was organized by Russian invaders in Energodar.

As reported in the morning summary of the General Staff, the invaders announced the “evacuation” of people to Berdyansk and Kirillovka to recreation centers and hotels, but in fact those who agreed were taken to the Rostov region and placed in tent camps.

At the same time, employees of the power plant are prohibited from leaving the city.

A different situation has developed in Velikaya Belozerka. Last week, most of the collaborators left the village in their own vehicles in the direction of Crimea.

On the battlefield, the enemy is concentrating his main efforts on the Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Maryinsky directions. Ukrainian defenders beat off 46 attacks there in a day. The fiercest fighting continues for the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka.

Aviation of the Defense Forces over the past 24 hours inflicted eight strikes on enemy personnel and military equipment concentration areas, as well as two strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems.

The rocket and artillery units hit the command post, four manpower concentration areas, two artillery units in a firing position, and an enemy electronic warfare station.

