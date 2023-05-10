AFU Beating Russian Occupants’ Hardware On Left Bank Of Dnipro

This is probably where the counterattack will start.

9.05.2023

Scouts from the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center named after commander of Cossack camp Anton Golovaty of the AFU have discovered and burned to the ground an enemy MT-LB hidden in the bushes in the Tavria direction (probably the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region). According to experts, the softening of defences and the destruction of important Russian facilities in the south indicate active preparations for a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Stopkor writes.

Vivid footage of the detection and destruction of the Russian “motorized vehicle” in the south (probably temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region) was released on May 8 by a serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, fighting under the call sign of “Tourist,” of the 73rd Marine Special Operations Centre. The video shows that the occupiers were hiding the valuable vehicle in a wooded area, but at night it was reached by a drone of Perun Ukrainian special forces.

“My ultimate mission this week. Preparing for a counter-attack!” the serviceman commented on the video.

As the unit’s latest Facebook postings show, the centre’s fighters are carrying out ultra-complicated missions to fight for the Ukrainian south – particularly on the Dnipro River.

Military expert, reserve colonel of the AFU Roman Svitan assessed the likelihood of preparations for a counterattack by the AFU in the Tavria direction in a commentary for the Kyiv 24 TV channel.

“Our offensive is already underway. Preparation is also part of the offensive. The weather along the entire front line is already allowing heavy vehicles to move. Our troops have begun successful reconnaissance battles in some directions. There will be a breakthrough for sure within a month. If it is Zaporizhzhia or Kherson direction, then the Russians can only counteract with aviation,” he noted.

Intensive counter-battery warfare in the south is evidenced by the current FIRMS map from NASA, which in the last day recorded more than ten epicenters (probable fly-ins) on both banks of the Dnipro River. In particular, epicentres of powerful fires were found in Oleshkivka district (near Kostogryzove village, on the outskirts of Poima village, between the settlements of Velyki Kopani and Stara Mayachka, near Magdalynivka, etc.).

During the day on May 7-8, a number of outbreaks were recorded in Oleshkivka district.

At the same time, the occupants intensified shelling of coastal areas on the right bank of Kherson Region. As of the morning of May 8, the enemy continues to conduct defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions and has shelled more than 50 settlements, reports the AFU General Staff. Among them are Zmievka, Prydniprovske, Romashkove, Yantarne, Kizomys, Sofiyivka, Stanislav in Kherson region and Kherson. According to the fighters of the Defence Forces, such actions of the occupiers resemble agony more than anything else.

At the same time, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ rocket and artillery forces destroyed two command posts, two areas where the occupants’ weapons and military equipment were amassed, as well as three ammunition depots of the enemy.

