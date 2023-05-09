Vinnytsia completes restoration of registry office damaged by rocket attack

09.05.2023 13:31

In Vinnytsia, the registry office damaged by rocket attack on July 14 last year is being restored.

Vinnytsia Mayor Serhiy Morgunov said this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The construction team entered the facility in November last year. At the expense of the city budget, windows and utilities have already been replaced, and the premises are being renovated. So soon, the newlyweds will be able to officially get married there,” Morgunov wrote.

According to him, as a result of the missile attack with Russian “Kalibr” rockets, the blast wave destroyed the roof of the registry office, damaged window blocks, and the ceiling and wall partitions inside the building collapsed.

While the registry office is closed, all acts of civil status – births, marriages and deaths – are registered by the Vinnytsia Transparent Offices.

As reported earlier, on July 14, 2022, the enemy fired on the city with Kalibr missiles. They hit the building of the House of Officers, destroying it completely. Nearby buildings were seriously damaged – the Yubileiny House of Consumption, a private clinic burned down, and the registry office was damaged. About 50 residential buildings were damaged. 26 people were killed, including children, and more than 200 others were injured.

