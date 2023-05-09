Ukrainian soldiers advanced in the Bakhmut direction – the commander of the “Terra” unit. 

09.05.23

Our military advanced in the Bakhmut direction and liberated a kilometer of Ukrainian land. This was announced by the commander of the reconnaissance unit “Terra” Nikolai Volokhov with the call sign “Abdula”.

According to Censor.NET, the video was recorded by the commander of the “Terra” unit on his Telegram page.

“We are working, we have a result – a kilometer, a whole kilometer of Ukrainian land has been cleared and liberated from the Wagnerites, liberated from the invaders. We continue to work. I think that this is not all today. Victory will be ours. Glory to Ukraine,” Abdula said.

