Ukraine updates: Wagner boss says Russian army fled Bakhmut

May 9, 2023

Pro-Kremlin paramilitary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin accuses a regular Russian military unit of abandoning its positions near Bakhmut. Meanwhile, Russia has launched a new attack on Kyiv. DW has the latest.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group that leads the ongoing assault on Bakhmut, on Tuesday accused the Russian army of fleeing its positions around the city.

“Today one of the units of the Defense Ministry fled from one of our flanks … exposing the front,” said Prigozhin.

Prigozhin, popularly known as Putin’s chef because of the lucrative catering contracts he once held with the Kremlin, accused the Russian Defense Ministry of “scheming all the time” instead of fighting.

Prigozhin said soldiers were abandoning their positions because of the “stupidity” of Russian army commanders, who he said were giving “criminal orders.”

“Soldiers should not die because of the absolute stupidity of their leadership,” Prigozhin said, repeating his threat that Wagner would withdraw from the frontline city if Russia does not supply more ammunition soon.

The mercenary group has been at the forefront of Russia’s efforts to take Bakhmut. Russian authorities committed to providing Wagner Group with more ammunition after Prigozhin publicly denounced Russia’s military leadership in a confrontational video filmed while standing over the bodies of dead soldiers in Bakhmut.

The city has been the center of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces for months, and both sides have suffered severe casualties there. Prigozhin threatened to withdraw Wagner Group fighters from the city due to the shortage of ammunition.

“The people who were supposed to fulfill the (shipment) orders have so far, over the past day, not fulfilled them,” Prigozhin said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces had failed to capture the city before the May 9 Russian holiday that marks the Soviet Union’s World War II victory over Nazi Germany.

A Ukrainian general had said on Sunday that Moscow Russia was still hoping to capture Bakhmut before Tuesday’s Victory Day events.

