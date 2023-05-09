Türkiye began to massively refuse Russians a residence permit

The Russians faced problems with obtaining and renewing a tourist residence permit in Turkey. In almost all regions, the percentage of denials of residence permits began to rise sharply, and the extension of residence became the most painful issue for the majority of Russians who moved to Turkey.

Difficulties are recorded in all major cities where immigrants from the Russian Federation live – Istanbul, Antalya, Kemer, Bodrum, Marmaris and others. According to a visa consultant from Turkey, the problem is widespread, and the requirements for documents for a residence permit of the city administration in each region may differ. Now many are trying to get other residence permits, not tourist ones, for example, they buy real estate.

Three Russians from Bodrum, Marmaris and Antalya spoke about the difficulties in extending. According to a resident of Bodrum (the most expensive resorts), many are forced to leave for Russia, the EU and other countries. He believes that Bodrum has a very high failure rate – close to 90%.

In other tourist cities of Turkey, the situation with residence permits is also complicated, local administrations require much more documents to extend the residence permit – statements from Turkish banks with monthly receipts to the account. Usually for a family of three, this is about $2,000 per month.

Tourist residence permit was very popular and allowed to stay in the country for up to a year. To obtain it, previously only the rental of real estate and local insurance were required.

Last year, Russians became the largest buyers of real estate in Turkey among foreigners, occupying a quarter of this market. They purchased more than 16,000 properties in Turkey, three times more than a year earlier.



The number of residence permits issued to Russians amounted to 153 thousand, and this is also a record among all foreign citizens in Turkey.

